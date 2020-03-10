Clippers' Lou Williams Ruled out vs. Warriors Due to Calf Injury

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Lou Williams has been ruled out for Tuesday's road game against the Golden State Warriors due to a sore right calf, according to Mark Medina of USA Today.

Williams, 33, was the Clips' most potent backcourt offensive weapon over the past two years before the offseason signings of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Although he comes off the bench in the sixth-man role, he still plays starter minutes and is key to the team's success.

The Tennessee native has remained mostly durable in recent years. He made at least 60 appearances in each of the previous seven seasons. He did miss some time with a hamstring injury last year, though.

Williams missed three games earlier this season, though he has not missed a contest since the start of the calendar year. Tuesday night will mark the end of a run that saw the veteran appear in 28 consecutive games.

With Williams out, Los Angeles will lean more heavily upon the likes of Patrick Beverley, Reggie Jackson and Landry Shamet in the backcourt.

Getting Williams healthy for the stretch run will be key, though, as Williams is a critical piece of the puzzle as the Clippers attempt to reach preseason expectations of making a strong championship push. Any type of extended absence would be a setback for a squad that's still a bit limited in terms of offensive depth.