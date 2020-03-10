Clippers' Lou Williams Ruled out vs. Warriors Due to Calf Injury

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 10, 2020

SACRAMENTO, CA - NOVEMBER 29: Lou Williams #23 of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings on November 29, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Lou Williams has been ruled out for Tuesday's road game against the Golden State Warriors due to a sore right calf, according to Mark Medina of USA Today.

Williams, 33, was the Clips' most potent backcourt offensive weapon over the past two years before the offseason signings of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Although he comes off the bench in the sixth-man role, he still plays starter minutes and is key to the team's success.

The Tennessee native has remained mostly durable in recent years. He made at least 60 appearances in each of the previous seven seasons. He did miss some time with a hamstring injury last year, though.

Williams missed three games earlier this season, though he has not missed a contest since the start of the calendar year. Tuesday night will mark the end of a run that saw the veteran appear in 28 consecutive games.

With Williams out, Los Angeles will lean more heavily upon the likes of Patrick Beverley, Reggie Jackson and Landry Shamet in the backcourt.

Getting Williams healthy for the stretch run will be key, though, as Williams is a critical piece of the puzzle as the Clippers attempt to reach preseason expectations of making a strong championship push. Any type of extended absence would be a setback for a squad that's still a bit limited in terms of offensive depth.

Related

    Report: Cavs HC Gets New Contract

    Cleveland and J.B. Bickerstaff agree to multiyear deal after he took over as head coach last month

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Cavs HC Gets New Contract

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Understands Safety Comes First

    LBJ says he would be disappointed playing without fans but 'you gotta listen to the people that are keeping track of what's going on'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Understands Safety Comes First

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Lacob: Warriors 'Have Much More Revenue' Than Lakers, Knicks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lacob: Warriors 'Have Much More Revenue' Than Lakers, Knicks

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Prospects to Watch During CBB Conference Tourneys

    Most important names to keep an eye on over the next week

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Prospects to Watch During CBB Conference Tourneys

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report