Mauro Icardi's Wife and Agent Says She's Working on Inter Milan Contract Renewal

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Mauro Icardi's wife and agent, Wanda Nara, has provided an update on the striker's future and said she has been reading through a contract renewal with Inter Milan.

Per Goal's Harry Sherlock, Nara tweeted on Friday: "It is 00:30 and I'm still here to read the pages of the renewal."

The Argentinian's deal with the Nerazzurri runs until 2021, according to Transfermarkt, but he has been regularly linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

AS reported Los Blancos have revived their interest in the striker following Inter Milan's exit from the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (h/t Football Espana).

Los Blancos are enduring a tough season after Cristiano Ronaldo's summer departure to Juventus. Their top scorer this season in La Liga is Karim Benzema, who has just five goals from 15 appearances.

Meanwhile, Icardi has been in prolific form once again for Inter. He has 12 goals already in this campaign in all competitions.

He highlighted his goalscoring record for the club after making his 200th appearance in the 1-1 draw with PSV Eindhoven:

Icardi told Corriere dello Sport about how he is happy at the San Siro (h/t Goal's Joe Wright).

"I don't think this is the right time [to move], given the results. And I'm fine where I am.

"I've always made my goals clear: first, to return to the Champions League with Inter, and we've done that. Second, to win something with Inter. The [sporting] director [Piero Ausilio] has made a good team despite not being able to spend a lot.

"When the time comes, we'll renew. There's time."

Inter Milan have offered Icardi an extension until 2023 that will see the striker earn an annual salary of €7 million plus numerous bonuses, per Football Italia.