Jurgen Klopp Tells Jose Mourinho Success Is About More Than Trophies

Getty Images/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has told Jose Mourinho success is about more than trophies in response to the Manchester United manager's belief that Liverpool need to win silverware to justify their recent heavy spending.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's meeting with United at Anfield, Klopp conceded trophies matter but said there are more ways to judge his Liverpool tenure, per Chris Bascombe of the Daily Telegraph: "No that's true but do I have to? Do I have to win it?"



The German used last season's run to the UEFA Champions League final as an example of success without silverware:

"People might remember that but what I have to do is make the best of the things the club is offering me – that is what I believe in. If people say the Champions League campaign last season was not a success because we didn't win the final then I cannot change that. Is the finish successful? No, but the ride was brilliant. I enjoyed it a lot."

Klopp emphasised the process of rebuilding as central to the job he's done at Anfield and said any pressure on him comes from outside the club, but he added that Liverpool should replace him if they find someone who can do more.

Mourinho drew comparisons with the 2004/05 vintage of Liverpool that won the Champions League on the watch of Rafa Benitez in his press conference ahead of the game, per Sky Sports:

"I played against a Liverpool side who was a European champion. And I don't know if this one is better or not I know the another one was European champion and this one won nothing. So I think I have to respect the ones that did it. I have to respect the ambition of the ones that didn't."

The implication was clear from Mourinho, who said "trophies matter."

Despite his criticism, Mourinho has struggled mightily during his time at Old Trafford. He finished sixth in the Premier League in his first season and was eliminated by Sevilla in the last 16 of the Champions League in his second campaign. United did finish second in the league in the 2017/18 season, but they were still 19 points off champions Manchester City.

United are currently eight points outside the top four and 16 behind Liverpool.

The Red Devils' generally turgid football on Mourinho's watch is also a far cry from what Liverpool have produced since Klopp took over. Yet for all the style points Klopp has won, Mourinho has the trophies, having captured the EFL Cup and UEFA Europa League in 2017.

By contrast, there have been near-misses on Merseyside any time Klopp's team has got close to silverware.

Liverpool lost in both League Cup and Europa League finals in 2016. In the Champions League final in May, they were swatted aside by Real Madrid 3-1 in Kiev.

Klopp has stepped up his spending and recruitment since then. He spent £67 million on goalkeeper Alisson Becker, an initial £48 million on midfielder Naby Keita and £43.7 million on Fabinho in the summer.

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Liverpool also made room for the £13 million capture of Xherdan Shaqiri. This quartet of new faces joined a squad topped up in January by the £75 million purchase of Virgil van Dijk, which made the ex-Southampton centre-back the world's most expensive defender.

Spending on this scale naturally increases the expectations on Klopp to deliver trophies. In fairness, many of his big-money imports have made a difference.

Van Dijk, Alisson and Fabinho have turned what was a leaky defence into the meanest unit in England's top flight. Liverpool have conceded just six goals, a number good enough to put them second and in the thick of the title race.

Pushing Manchester City all the way would represent more progress after Klopp returned Liverpool to the Champions League in 2017 and made them a force again in Europe.

Many will still assess Klopp on his ability to win things, though. A first domestic league title since 1990 is the main objective, and beating United in the league for the first time since 2014 is a must if Liverpool are going to keep up with City.