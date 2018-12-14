Suns Owner Robert Sarver Reportedly Refusing to Trade Trevor Ariza to Lakers

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver is reportedly unwilling to trade veteran forward Trevor Ariza to the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Friday, David Aldridge of The Athletic reported Sarver is "adamant" the front office can't send Ariza to the Lakers, forcing the team to explore other options.

The Suns nearly dealt the 33-year-old UCLA product to the Washington Wizards on Friday night before the deal fell through late in the process.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported the Memphis Grizzlies, the other member of the proposed three-team swap, thought they were including MarShon Brooks, but the Suns expected to receive Dillon Brooks. Memphis decided to back out of the trade when the confusion was cleared up.

Sarver made headlines earlier in the week after he told a Phoenix council member he'd consider moving the franchise to another city, potentially Seattle or Las Vegas, if the sides couldn't come to an agreement about arena funding, per Laurie Roberts of the Arizona Republic.

He tried to put out that proverbial fire with a message on Twitter:

Wojnarowski reported Monday that L.A. had engaged in discussions with Phoenix about Ariza, who's averaging 9.9 points per game this season and can become a free agent next summer.

The Suns are already looking toward the future because of their 5-24 record. While a trade would seemingly make sense so they can get any assets possible for the 6'8" role player, it sounds like Sarver would rather lose him for nothing at season's end than let him join LeBron James and Co.