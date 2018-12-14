Dalton Castle Rumors, Becky Lynch Talks Ronda Rousey and More in WWE Roundup

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

WWE Interested in Signing Castle?

WWE has reportedly expressed interest in signing former Ring of Honor World champion Dalton Castle, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com).

There were previously rumors during the summer of 2017 that WWE wanted to bring in Castle, but he opted to re-sign with ROH.

Castle's flamboyant character is a huge hit with wrestling fans, and his background as an amateur wrestler makes him the total package.

Velveteen Dream became a big star in NXT with a similar character, and Castle would undoubtedly be a great fit within WWE's developmental brand.

Lynch Talks Backstage Feelings on Rousey

SmackDown Women's champion Becky Lynch and Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey have traded their fair share of verbal barbs in recent weeks, and Lynch has not been shy about sharing her feelings regarding The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

During an appearance this week on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show (h/t William Windsor of WrestlingInc.com), Lynch discussed the locker room vibe when Rousey first entered the fold in January:

"Absolutely [there was resentment]. That's the thing with some many people and the people they want to succeed, right? And that was never me. There are chosen people and that was never me. I was never meant to succeed. I was never the one that was meant to be the champion, the one that was meant to be on top, the one that was supposed to be on the posters and the billboards. I think that's what [has] made it all the more sweeter and I think that's what the audience relates to because they could see that. And that is why I think they've supported me because I made this myself and nobody can take that away from me. Nobody can take that away from me."

Lynch was originally scheduled to face Rousey in a champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series last month, but Charlotte Flair had to replace Lynch after she suffered a broken face and severe concussion due to a punch from Nia Jax.

Although Lynch hasn't been complimentary of Rousey from a storyline perspective, she noted in the interview that Rousey is "doing amazingly well" in WWE.

While the Lynch vs. Rousey dream match has yet to happen, there should be future opportunities at an event like Royal Rumble or even WrestleMania 35.

Lynch Discusses Importance of Social Media Usage

Lynch is on the biggest hot streak of her career, and one of the main reasons for that is the fact that she has captivated fans with her words.

Some of that occurs weekly on SmackDown Live, but the rest comes across on social media, which is something Lynch seems to have mastered.

In an interview with Anthony Sulla-Heffinger of Yahoo Sports, Lynch talked about how important social media is to her character:

"I know a lot of people get upset with my social media, but it gets people interested and it gets people invested. If running my mouth is all I'm able to do, then that is what I will do. I will do whatever I can do to the best of my ability. If you want to punch me in the face and keep me out, you can't keep my mouth out of it.

"I have 15 minutes on TV, if I'm lucky, to tell people what I think, but if I have a platform at my fingertips, I can tell people what I think constantly so that they know exactly who I am and that they care about who I am and who I am fighting. I look at a lot of people's social media and they are writing love letters to each other, I don't have time for that, I don't understand that."

Becky has taken shots at many on social media, including Rousey, Jax and even former best friend Charlotte.

Her social media prowess has made her even more popular, and she will have no shortage of support when she faces Flair and Asuka on Sunday in the first-ever women's Tables, Ladders and Chairs match at the TLC pay-per-view.

Free Match of the Day: Jeff Hardy vs. Carlito

Nearly 11 years to the day after it happened, WWE released video of the full Intercontinental Championship ladder match between Jeff Hardy and Carlito.

The match occurred on the Dec. 10, 2007, edition of Raw, and it saw Hardy win a hard-fought battle to retain the IC title.

