Four Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the All-Time NBA Scoring List

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoDecember 14, 2018

  1. Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry

  2. Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo

  3. D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50

  4. Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge

  5. CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming

  6. NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos

  7. The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped

  8. Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season

  9. Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer

  10. Happy 30th to KD!

  11. Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback

  12. Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟

  13. The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today

  14. Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball

  15. Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak'

  16. #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒

  17. 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics

  18. LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪

  19. Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason

  20. Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family

Right Arrow Icon

Four years ago, Kobe Bryant passed Michael Jordan on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Going into the game, Bryant needed just nine points to pass MJ. He eventually made a pair of free throws to overtake Jordan for third all-time. Watch the video above for more about this historic moment.


Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis and highlights on a daily basis. Connect to the NBA stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    NBA Power Rankings: Raptors Stand Alone 📈

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Power Rankings: Raptors Stand Alone 📈

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Harden Brings Rockets Back to Life at Perfect Time

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Harden Brings Rockets Back to Life at Perfect Time

    Maurice Bobb
    via Bleacher Report

    The Ball Family Cousin KD Called a ‘Diamond in the Rough’

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Ball Family Cousin KD Called a ‘Diamond in the Rough’

    Matt Giles
    via Bleacher Report

    George Asked Donovan to Stop Running Plays for Him

    NBA logo
    NBA

    George Asked Donovan to Stop Running Plays for Him

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report