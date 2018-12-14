Kobe Bryant Discusses Bob Myers' 'Tongue in Cheek' Pitch to Join Warriors

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Before Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers was able to get Kevin Durant to play in the bay area, he jokingly made a play to sign Kobe Bryant.

Bryant explained the "tongue-in-cheek" offer Myers made when they bumped into each other during the 2016 NBA All-Star Game:

By the time Myers was able to make his half-hearted pitch, Bryant was deeply immersed in his retirement tour with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Even though it's impossible to envision Bryant suiting up for anyone other than the Lakers during his 20-year career, playing for the Warriors wouldn't have been a huge transition. The two teams play in the same state and have gold in their color schemes.

The lesson here is that anyone angry at the Warriors for signing Durant in the summer of 2016 to form a modern-day NBA dynasty can blame Bryant for not taking Myers up on his proposal.