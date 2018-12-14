Pep Guardiola Discusses Injuries, Transfer Plans, More in Press Conference

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola ruled out making any signings in the January transfer window in his press conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Everton

The Spaniard has spent more than £500 million since taking charge at City in 2016, but he said on Friday there will be no additions when the winter window opens next month:

The Sky Blues dropped to second in the Premier League after losing 2-0 to Chelsea last time out, their first domestic defeat of the season.

They will hope to get back to winning ways against the Toffees at the Etihad Stadium, but they may again be without striker Sergio Aguero and playmaker Kevin De Bruyne.

According to Guardiola, a late decision will be made about whether to play the pair:

With table-topping Liverpool not playing Manchester United until Sunday, City can return to the Premier League's summit temporarily if they can get a draw or victory against Everton.

Everton have impressed under Marco Silva this season, although they have failed to win any of their last three matches.

The Merseyside outfit have also not lost at the Etihad in the league since 2014, before Guardiola took over.

Chelsea proved last weekend that City are beatable, but they have a remarkable record against sides outside the top four:

The Toffees will have ambitions of earning something from Saturday's clash, but they will be wary of facing a City team looking to get back to winning ways. 

