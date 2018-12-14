Sevilla Fans Protest Against Foreign Investment in Club

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

A section of Sevilla fans protested against the sale of the club on Thursday during their UEFA Europa League clash with Krasnodar.

Per Football Espana, on Thursday before the match supporters chanted "Sevilla is not for sale" and held up a banner that read "our passion is not negotiated."

Fans also brandished scarves that said "Sevilla is not for sale." Football Espana reported that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is close to completing an acquisition of the La Liga side.

The Futbol de Andalucia Twitter account posted the following footage from the stadium prior to Sevilla's 3-0:

