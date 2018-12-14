Sevilla Fans Protest Against Foreign Investment in Club

SEVILLE, SPAIN - DECEMBER 13: Fans of Sevilla FC show their scarfs during the UEFA Europa League Group J match between Sevilla and FC Krasnodar at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on December 13, 2018 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
A section of Sevilla fans protested against the sale of the club on Thursday during their UEFA Europa League clash with Krasnodar.

Per Football Espana, on Thursday before the match supporters chanted "Sevilla is not for sale" and held up a banner that read "our passion is not negotiated."

Fans also brandished scarves that said "Sevilla is not for sale." Football Espana reported that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is close to completing an acquisition of the La Liga side.

