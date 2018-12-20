Former Kentucky 5-Star Recruit Quade Green Transfers to Washington

James Crisp/Associated Press

Former 5-star recruit Quade Green has decided to transfer from Kentucky to Washington, according to ESPN.com's Jeff Borzello.

Green's decision to transfer in the middle of the season gives him the ability to make his Huskies debut in the spring of 2020.

Green was the fifth-ranked point guard in the class of 2017 and the No. 26 overall prospect, according to 247Sports.

He announced his intention to transfer on Dec. 12:

"I have loved my time at Kentucky and love Coach Cal and the staff. This was a difficult decision and one I didn't take lightly. However, after talking with my family and the coaching staff, I just felt like it was best that I explore other opportunities for my athletic and academic future. I have enjoyed my time at Kentucky and I'll never forget the Big Blue Nation for its love and its support."

Green explored the possibility of a transfer over the summer but decided to return to Lexington for another season—but his time in Big Blue Nation ultimately did not last much longer.

The decision came as Green saw his playing time drop from 25.6 minutes per game as a freshman in 2017-18 to just 17.8 minutes as a sophomore this season. That includes playing in just 18 total minutes over his final two appearances as a Wildcat.

As a result, his overall numbers were starting to dip. He was averaging 8.0 points, 2.3 assists and 1.3 rebounds per game as a sophomore. Both his three-point percentage (37.6 to 42.3) and free-throw percentage (80.8 to 89.5) had made considerable jumps, albeit in smaller sample sizes.

Prior to committing to Kentucky as a high schooler, Green had been recruited by the likes of Syracuse, Villanova, Duke and Kansas.

Now, Green will get a chance at a fresh start under head coach Mike Hopkins at Washington.