PSG vs. Dijon 1 of 5 Ligue 1 Games off in Week 18 Amid 'Gilets Jaunes' Protests

Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 clash at Dijon is one of five fixtures in French football's top flight to be postponed this weekend.

As reported by Patric Ridge of Goal, the fixture postponements in Week 18 are a result of the "gilets jaunes" protests that have caused disruption across the country and especially in the French capital.

PSG posted the following on Twitter:

In addition to PSG's showdown with Dijon, Bordeaux vs. Marseille will not be played, nor will the Brittany derby between Guingamp and Rennes. The clash between Nantes and Montpellier has also been suspended, while Caen's meeting with Toulouse has been put back until Tuesday.

Also, the fixture between Nice and Saint-Etienne that was initially scheduled for Friday has been pushed until Sunday. That means there will only be one game played in the French top flight on Saturday—Reims vs. Strasbourg.

Per Ridge, this is the second set of Ligue 1 fixtures to have been significantly disrupted by the protests, with six games postponed from Week 17. It's noted police that would usually be assigned to matchdays throughout the country will be detailed elsewhere to deal with the protests.

Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN FC), the Week 17 matches have been rescheduled for January 15 and 16. That may prove problematic for PSG, though, as that means their rearranged game with Montpellier will clash with a winter training camp they have arranged in Qatar.

Anti-government protests have been ongoing in France due to an increase in fuel tax, prompting clashes between activists donning yellow vests and the authorities.