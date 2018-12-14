Laurent Koscielny Says 'I Start My Season Now' After Arsenal Comeback

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny believes he can still make a success of the 2018-19 season after returning to the first team against Qarabag on Thursday.

The former France international had not played since he ruptured his Achilles tendon in the clash with Atletico Madrid in the semi-final of UEFA Europa League in May; he made his comeback in the same competition, helping the Gunners secure a 1-0 win.

After taking to the field again, Koscielny spoke about the challenge of being injured and what he thinks he can offer still this term, per BT Sport (h/t Stephen Creek of Goal):

"It has been difficult. I had difficult moments, it was my first big injury.

"I took a long time away from the pitch, and it's difficult but you learn a lot about yourself and the people around you, and I'm very happy and calm with myself and more strong. For a footballer to miss the pitch is difficult but now it's the end of that and I am smiling. I start my season now."

Having turned out for the club's under-23 side recently, a senior appearance has been a long time coming for the defender:

At times it didn't really appear as though he had been away:

Koscielny performed well on the night, as manager Unai Emery rested a number of first-team players with Arsenal's status as group winners secured. The winning goal came from Koscielny's compatriot Alexandre Lacazette in the first period.

The 33-year-old's comeback lasted 72 minutes before he was replaced by Nacho Monreal and Arsenal supporters will be delighted to see him back. Per Arseblog, it was clear just how pleased the former Lorient man was to get some time on the field:

Emery will be thrilled Koscielny is back in contention at what is a busy period of the season for his team.

While Europa League commitments are now over until next year when the knockout phase of the competition begins, the Gunners are gearing up for a busy festive period. They also have a Carabao Cup tie with Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, and if they get through that two legs of a semi-final in January.

In defence they are also a man short. Per BBC Sport, after a bright start to the season Arsenal centre-back Rob Holding may be out for as long as nine months due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

It'll now be intriguing to see whether or not Koscielny is involved on Sunday as Arsenal meet Southampton in the Premier League at St Mary's. The Gunners will be out to extend their remarkable unbeaten run to 23 games in all competitions on the south coast.