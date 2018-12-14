Deandre Ayton, Suns Beat Luka Doncic, Mavericks in Dirk Nowitzki's Season Debut

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns snapped a 10-game losing streak Thursday with a 99-89 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Phoenix is an ugly 5-24 after the victory, while Dallas fell to 15-12 and saw its three-game winning streak end. Although the teams are in different positions in the standings, there were plenty of storylines on display with the season debut of future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki and the head-to-head showdown between top-five picks Luka Doncic and Deandre Ayton.

Ayton notched the win and finished with seven points and five boards, while Doncic countered with 13 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals. Nowitzki added two points in his return from ankle surgery.

Despite the headliners, T.J. Warren spearheaded the effort for the victors with 30 points behind 11-of-17 shooting.

Nowitzki's Return Will Aid Doncic's Rapid Development

Luka Mania is sweeping the league, and it'll only get better from the Mavericks' perspective.

Doncic is the ideal fit in the modern game as a positionless playmaker who's comfortable with the ball in his hands or playing off someone else. His step-back three-pointers are deadly and grace the highlight packages on a regular basis, and his feel for the game and soft touch allow him to finish in the lane without head-turning athleticism or an explosive first step.

He doesn't hesitate to unleash crisp passes when defenders collapse on him, and he can contribute on the glass if his shot isn't falling.

Doncic entered play Thursday averaging 18.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game behind 36.9 percent shooting from deep and has established himself as the front-runner in the Rookie of the Year race.

Dallas also presents an ideal situation for him.

Rick Carlisle is a veteran head coach with a championship pedigree who has been with the team since 2008-09. He knows what buttons to push and provides the type of stability many youngsters need to flourish early.

Doncic is also playing alongside veterans DeAndre Jordan, Harrison Barnes, Wesley Matthews and Devin Harris, who have battled on some of the biggest stages. It takes the pressure off his shoulders when he isn't asked to score 30 points per night like some rookies who go to poor teams at the top of the lottery.

Adding a future Hall of Famer in Nowitzki, who also hails from Europe and can provide veteran leadership in a mentor role, will only accentuate Doncic's already promising development.

Nowitzki brings experience as a champion and is in a unique position to assist Doncic, considering nobody understands the pressures of being the franchise cornerstone in Dallas better than him. He will help on the floor as well by working in pick-and-pops with his shooting ability, allowing Doncic the opportunity to make the right reads with the ball in his hands.

That shooting will prove critical when defenders collapse on Doncic and create openings as well, bolstering the assist totals.

Doncic looks like a franchise centerpiece, and playing alongside the person who will pass him the metaphorical torch will only serve to help him both on and off the court as he continues to take the NBA by storm.

What's Next?

Both teams are at home for their next games with the Suns hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday and the Mavericks playing the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.