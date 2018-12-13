Richard Sherman Shrugs off Frank Clark Comments: 'Didn't Bother Me at All'

John Froschauer/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman played seven seasons and won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks, but he apparently isn't bothered by the fact defensive end Frank Clark believes his era with his former team is over.

Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com noted Clark said as much and shared Sherman's response when he was asked to address the "elephant in the room" on Thursday.

"It's like a mouse in a room. It's like, 'Kids say the darnedest things.' It didn't bother me at all. It just seemed like a guy who is probably tired of hearing the same questions. Like, I wasn't even part of that game and they're still asking him questions after the game about me. I'd probably be pretty annoyed, too, if we won a game and somebody comes and asks me about a guy who either wasn't involved in this game or on my team. It's kind of weird but it doesn't bother me.

"The era was over in my mind. Obviously. I'm here."



While it seems clear on the surface the Sherman era in Seattle is over with him playing for an NFC West rival, Wagoner added additional context. He noted Clark's comments were actually a response to Sherman calling the Seahawks a "middle of the road" team.

Seattle has been anything but middle of the road of late, winning four games in a row to put the team in playoff position. The 8-5 Seahawks have a firm grasp on one of the NFC wild-card positions, which stands in stark contrast to the 3-10 record for Sherman's 49ers.

The two teams face each other Sunday in a rematch of a Week 13 game that Seattle won 43-16. The Seahawks reenacted Sherman's famous tipped pass that helped the team win the 2013 NFC Championship Game after they scored one of their touchdowns against the cornerback's new team.

The Sherman era is over, but Seattle is looking to replicate the success it enjoyed when he was leading the Legion of Boom secondary.

Seattle reached the playoffs five straight years from 2012 through 2016, making two Super Bowls and winning one during that span.