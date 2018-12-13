Suns Owner Robert Sarver: I'm '100 Percent Committed' to Keeping Team in Phoenix

Barry Gossage/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver reaffirmed his desire to keep the team in its present location, announcing Thursday he's "100 percent committed" to housing the Suns in downtown Phoenix.

In a video posted to the Suns' official Twitter account, Sarver said he wants to renovate Talking Stick Resort Arena and "build a first-class practice facility" for both the Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury.

