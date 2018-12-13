San Diego State's Jalen McDaniels Sued for Allegedly Filming, Sharing Sexual Act

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2018

LAHAINA, HI - NOVEMBER 19: Jalen McDaniels #5 of the San Diego State Aztecs during a first round game of Maui Invitational college basketball game against the Duke Blue Devils at the Lahaina Civic Center on November 19, 2018 in Lahaina Hawaii. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

San Diego State Aztecs forward Jalen McDaniels is being sued for allegedly filming a sexual act with a female student and distributing it on social media, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune's Mark Zeigler

The alleged recording was made in 2016 when McDaniels and the female student were seniors at Federal Way High School in Washington. McDaniels is currently a sophomore at San Diego State.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

