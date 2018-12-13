Chelsea Manager Maurizio Sarri Says Alvaro Morata's Knee Injury Is 'Not Serious'

Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri said on Thursday that the knee injury that striker Alvaro Morata suffered in the Blues' 2-2 UEFA Europa League draw at Vidi in Hungary was "not serious."

The striker was forced off with the problem in stoppage time at the end of the first half and replaced by Olivier Giroud, who scored the equaliser for Chelsea on a free-kick. Sarri said the club's initial diagnosis was optimistic.

"No, the first impression of the doctor is that it isn't too bad, not serious," he said, per FourFourTwo. "But of course with this situation, we have to wait and wait until tomorrow, I think, to see if the situation is serious."

Simon Johnson at the Evening Standard offered his view after speaking to the striker:

Morata has made 20 appearances for Chelsea this season and contributed seven goals. Although the striker has yet to fully convince during his time at the club, his absence would cause a problem.

The club are short of options in attack with Morata and Giroud the only two senior strikers. Michy Batshuayi is on loan at Valencia, while Tammy Abraham is also on loan at Aston Villa.

ESPN FC's Liam Twomey said the Spaniard's potential absence will be a worry:

Sarri could also look to use Eden Hazard as a false nine again, as he did in the 2-0 victory over Manchester City on Saturday.

The Chelsea boss has said he could use the same tactic in the future:

However, it's not a position the Belgium international favours. He spoke last season of his frustration in playing the role under Antonio Conte, per The Telegraph.

Sarri will want a fully fit squad to choose from as his team head into the busy festive period. The Blues play Brighton & Hove Albion, Bournemouth (in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup), Leicester City, Watford and Crystal Palace before the turn of the year.