UEFA Investigating Chelsea for Alleged Antisemitic Chants vs. Vidi

UEFA Investigating Chelsea for Alleged Antisemitic Chants vs. VidiDecember 13, 2018
UEFA will investigate Chelsea for alleged antisemitic chants against Vidi during Thursday's Europa League clash between the two sides:
Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews
BREAKING: UEFA investigating allegations of anti-semitic chanting by @ChelseaFC fans during Europa League game at Mol Vidi #SSN
Visiting supporters were heard chanting abuse after just two minutes of the clash at the Groupama Arena in Budapest, according to Charlie Eccleshare at the Daily Telegraph.
The match was a dead rubber for Chelsea who had already secured top spot in Group L. The game finished 2-2 with Olivier Giroud equalising on 75 minutes for the visitors.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
