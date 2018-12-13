UEFA Investigating Chelsea for Alleged Antisemitic Chants vs. Vidi

ATTILA KISBENEDEK/Getty Images

UEFA will investigate Chelsea for alleged antisemitic chants against Vidi during Thursday's Europa League clash between the two sides:

Visiting supporters were heard chanting abuse after just two minutes of the clash at the Groupama Arena in Budapest, according to Charlie Eccleshare at the Daily Telegraph.

The match was a dead rubber for Chelsea who had already secured top spot in Group L. The game finished 2-2 with Olivier Giroud equalising on 75 minutes for the visitors.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.