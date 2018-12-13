UEFA Investigating Chelsea for Alleged Antisemitic Chants vs. Vidi

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IDecember 13, 2018

English FC Chelsea's forward Willian (L) vies with Mol Vidis Austrian/Bosnian-Herzegovinan midfielder Anel Hadzic (R) during the UEFA Europa League Group L football match between MOL Vidi FC and Chelsea on December 13, 2018 in Budapest. (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP) (Photo credit should read ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP/Getty Images)
ATTILA KISBENEDEK/Getty Images

UEFA will investigate Chelsea for alleged antisemitic chants against Vidi during Thursday's Europa League clash between the two sides: 

Visiting supporters were heard chanting abuse after just two minutes of the clash at the Groupama Arena in Budapest, according to Charlie Eccleshare at the Daily Telegraph.

The match was a dead rubber for Chelsea who had already secured top spot in Group L. The game finished 2-2 with Olivier Giroud equalising on 75 minutes for the visitors.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Full Copa del Rey Last 16 Draw

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Full Copa del Rey Last 16 Draw

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Opinion: Morata Obviously Not Right for Sarri, Chelsea

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Opinion: Morata Obviously Not Right for Sarri, Chelsea

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Morata Limps Off with Knee Injury

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    Morata Limps Off with Knee Injury

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Pochettino 'Not Bored' by Constant Madrid Rumours

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pochettino 'Not Bored' by Constant Madrid Rumours

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report