Emmanuel Acho Sounds off on Eagles' Medical Staff After Carson Wentz Injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho is speaking out against the Philadelphia Eagles' medical staff in light of Carson Wentz's back injury.

In a video posted on Twitter, Acho called Philadelphia's medical team "suspect" and cited specific examples from his playing days with the Eagles as reasons to be concerned:

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday a CT scan showed Wentz had a fractured vertebra that will heal if he gets time to rest, and the Eagles will continue to evaluate their quarterback's condition to determine if he plays again this season.

Per Schefter, Wentz's back had been bothering him for weeks before he had a scan to help figure out what was causing the problem.

Acho appeared in 20 games over two seasons with the Eagles from 2013-14. After being brought back early in the 2015 season, he was released that November after reaching an injury settlement on the heels of being placed on injured reserve to undergo thumb surgery.