Emmanuel Acho Sounds off on Eagles' Medical Staff After Carson Wentz Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 13, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 03: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass the ball against the Washington Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field on December 3, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho is speaking out against the Philadelphia Eagles' medical staff in light of Carson Wentz's back injury.

In a video posted on Twitter, Acho called Philadelphia's medical team "suspect" and cited specific examples from his playing days with the Eagles as reasons to be concerned:

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday a CT scan showed Wentz had a fractured vertebra that will heal if he gets time to rest, and the Eagles will continue to evaluate their quarterback's condition to determine if he plays again this season. 

Per Schefter, Wentz's back had been bothering him for weeks before he had a scan to help figure out what was causing the problem. 

Acho appeared in 20 games over two seasons with the Eagles from 2013-14. After being brought back early in the 2015 season, he was released that November after reaching an injury settlement on the heels of being placed on injured reserve to undergo thumb surgery.  

Related

    Report: Wentz Has Fracture in Back

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Wentz Has Fracture in Back

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Fantasy Football Week 15 Workload Watch

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fantasy Football Week 15 Workload Watch

    Matt Camp
    via Bleacher Report

    Health Report Uncovers Food Violations in Stadiums

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Health Report Uncovers Food Violations in Stadiums

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Trades That Would Cause Major Shakeups Next Year 😈

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Trades That Would Cause Major Shakeups Next Year 😈

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report