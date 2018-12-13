Alvaro Morata Subbed off with Knee Injury vs. Vidi

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

It was another frustrating night for Alvaro Morata on Thursday, with the striker leaving the pitch with a knee injury in Chelsea's UEFA Europa League match at Vidi.

Michael Plant of Goal reported the Spain international was forced off with a "painful-looking knock," and the player was clearly in distress as Chelsea made the substitution shortly before half-time in Hungary.

The forward has struggled to fill the enormous boots left behind by countryman Diego Costa since leaving Stamford Bridge.

Morata has been favoured ahead of Olivier Giroud by coach Maurizio Sarri, but the Frenchman replaced his injured team-mate, scoring a wonderful equaliser.

The former Arsenal star buried his effort in the top corner from a sumptuous free-kick.

Morata could now face a period on the sidelines, and with the January transfer window about to open, Sarri will likely consider his options.

The Blues have few top-class alternatives in the striking department, and it's an area Sarri must strengthen in due course.