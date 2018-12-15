Premier League Week 17 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester United's trip to Liverpool on Sunday is the pick of the Week 17 fixtures in the Premier League.

Elsewhere, leaders Manchester City welcome Everton to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, while Tottenham Hotspur are in action on the same day against Burnley at Wembley Stadium.

Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea are away at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, while Arsenal take on struggling Southampton at St Mary's Stadium.

Here's a look at the fixtures and viewing information for all Week 17 games.

Saturday, December 15

12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Everton (Sky Sports, NBCSN)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City (NBC Sports Gold)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Newcastle United (NBC Sports Gold)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley (NBCSN)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Cardiff City (NBC Sports Gold)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Bournemouth (NBC Sports Gold)

5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET: Fulham vs. West Ham United (BT Sport, NBC)

Sunday, December 16

1:30 p.m. GMT/8:30 a.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea (NBCSN)

1:30 p.m. GMT/8:30 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Arsenal (Sky Sports Premier League, NBC Sports Gold)

4 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Manchester United (Sky Sports Premier League, NBCSN)

Live streams are available Sky Go, BT Sport Player and NBC Sports Live Extra.

Liverpool vs. Manchester United

Liverpool come into Sunday's game fresh from securing their place in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages after a 1-0 win over Napoli, while an already-qualified Manchester United were beaten 2-1 at Valencia.

The Reds also head into the Week 17 fixtures top of the table by a point from Manchester City, and they will want to retain top spot by beating their fierce rivals at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's side are the only unbeaten team left in the Premier League and are enjoying their best-ever start to a top-flight season:

Their home record is also formidable. Liverpool have won six of seven Premier League games at Anfield and have conceded just once.

However, the hosts do have injury concerns ahead of the match. Joe Gomez is out with a fractured leg, while Joel Matip suffered a fractured collarbone against Napoli:

Trent Alexander-Arnold is also a doubt due to a foot injury, according to James Pearce at the Liverpool Echo.

The injuries mean Dejan Lovren is likely to partner Vigil van Dijk at the heart of the Liverpool defence, while James Milner could feature at right-back.

Manchester United also have injury problems and could be without nine players for the trip to Anfield, according to Samuel Luckhurst at the Manchester Evening News:

The Red Devils will also need to find a big improvement against Liverpool, after producing another insipid display against Valencia:

Manchester United would love nothing better than to damage Liverpool's title hopes and inflict a first league defeat of the season on the Reds, but on current form it's difficult to see Mourinho's men taking anything from the game.

Manchester City vs. Everton

Manchester City kick off the Week 17 action on Saturday and will need to bounce back from defeat to Chelsea last time out in the Premier League.

The reigning champions may be able to welcome striker Sergio Aguero back for the match, but playmaker David Silva is out for a few weeks with a leg injury, per Mike Keegan for MailOnline.

Aguero has not featured in the top flight since the win over West Ham United in November and was missed against the Blues:

Everton are also in need of a result having gone three game without a win. Marco Silva's men needed a stoppage-time equaliser from Lucas Digne to rescue a point against Watford on Monday.

The Toffees can take confidence from a good recent record against Manchester City. They have drawn their last three visits to the Etihad Stadium and have lost just two of their last seven meetings.