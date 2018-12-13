FA Chief Executive Martin Glenn Resigns, Will Step Down at the End of the Season

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The Football Association's chief executive Martin Glenn has announced he will step down from his role at the end of the 2018-19 season.

In a statement released Thursday, the FA said Glenn had decided to move on after four years "having delivered much of what he came to do."

The Times' Henry Winter shared Glenn's comments on his impending departure:

