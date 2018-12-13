FA Chief Executive Martin Glenn Resigns, Will Step Down at the End of the Season

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2018

BURTON-UPON-TRENT, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Martin Glenn the FA chief executive faces the media to announce that Gareth Southgate the manager of England has signed a new contract that will see him stay as manager through to 2022 during an England squad announcement at St Georges Park on October 4, 2018 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The Football Association's chief executive Martin Glenn has announced he will step down from his role at the end of the 2018-19 season. 

In a statement released Thursday, the FA said Glenn had decided to move on after four years "having delivered much of what he came to do."

The Times' Henry Winter shared Glenn's comments on his impending departure:

                            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

