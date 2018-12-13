Ashley Young Says He'd Love to Extend Manchester United Contract

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester United veteran Ashley Young says he'd love to extend his stay at Old Trafford and wants to help the club add more titles to its collection.

Young, 33, joined United in 2011 and is set to enter the final six months of his contract, but the midfielder-turned-defender was hopeful when asked about the prospect of a new deal, per Sky Sports: "That's up to the club. I feel as fit as when I was 21 years old. As long as my legs can keep taking me up and down the pitch, I'd love to stay here."

Silverware ambitions at Old Trafford have dried up since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013, but Young gave the impression he's as hungry as ever and believes the Red Devils can restore their past glories:

"You go into the museum, see what's been won and want to be a part of that.

"I've been part of that, and we've had successful years in the last couple of years.

"I'm 33, nearly 34 now; that's not changed for me. I still want trophies, still want to win things, and that's what everyone in the squad wants. Everyone wants to win."

Young has won the Premier League, UEFA Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup during his time in Manchester, although the club failed to clinch a trophy last season.

The former Watford and Aston Villa star has extended his career at Old Trafford by moving from a wide midfield role to full-back, where he is capable of providing cover on both sides of the pitch.

Louis van Gaal was the first manager to play Young in defence during the 2014-15 campaign, a conversion that's undoubtedly extended his stay with United at least, given the competition for a place on their wings.

Luke Shaw, 23, is back to fulfilling some of his potential and appears to be the long-term trustee at left-back, although Statman Dave looked to Young's recent record as an impressive return:

His most recent contribution was setting up Marcus Rashford's consolation in Wednesday 2-1 UEFA Champions League defeat to Valencia, though the defensive side of his game has let him down at times.

Young turns 34 in July but revived his shooting best to score against Fulham in United's last league outing, which served as a reminder of the threat he poses going forward:

The player has also served as captain in United's stretch of games since late September, signalling the trust Jose Mourinho has in his abilities.

Mourinho is in a difficult position, with upgrades required in key areas and something of a squad overhaul needed to bring the club back to its former status.

But every squad needs its seasoned stars to lead the younger ranks, and malleable Young is eager to prolong his seven-and-a-half-year tenure with United and prove he still has worth to one of the top clubs in Europe.