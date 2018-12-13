Ajax's Frenkie de Jong Hasn't Decided Future Amid PSG, Barcelona Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong has denied reports that he has chosen to join Paris Saint-Germain next summer.

The Dutchman's future has been the subject of much speculation, with Barcelona and Manchester City also linked with a move.

However, when asked about reportedly settling on PSG as his next destination, De Jong told Voetbalzone (h/t Goal's Dejan Kalinic): "No, I definitely haven't made a decision yet."

Dutch outlet De Telegraaf had recently linked him with the Parisian club, per football writer Rich Allen:

De Jong seems to have caught the attention of Europe's elite this year, and he's a rising star for both Ajax and the Netherlands' national team.

Able to play in midfield or as a ball-playing centre-back, the 21-year-old is a gifted young talent with excellent technical ability.

He's not only extremely comfortable on the ball—he's equally capable of picking out a pass or gliding past an opponent with a dribble—he also uses it intelligently, allowing him to dictate the tempo of matches for his side.

Last Saturday, he notched his third goal of the campaign as he helped Ajax beat PEC Zwolle 4-1:

Given the clubs reportedly interested in him, it seems he'll have a number of lucrative options waiting for him in the summer if he opts to leave Ajax.

It seems likely he will move on from the Dutch club, who should be able to fetch a large fee for his services, but it's clear he's yet to decide on his future.