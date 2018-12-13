Dani Carvajal: 'Brave' Isco Doesn't 'Hide' Amid Jeers from Real Madrid Fans

VI-Images/Getty Images

Dani Carvajal has come to the defence of his Real Madrid team-mate Isco after he was booed in Los Blancos' 3-0 defeat to CSKA Moscow in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Per Goal's Tom Storer, Isco started the match and was jeered by his own fans after failing to take a chance, and he is believed to have said in response to the crowd: "What do you want me to do?"

Carvajal discussed his team-mate after the match when speaking to Movistar+ (h/t Football Espana):

"I do not know if Isco was whistled by the fans or not.

"The only thing I know for sure is that Isco is brave, he will not let whistles get to him and he will not hide if they happen.

"He always demands the ball, he always try to force changes in the game and to make his mark, and that won’t change."

It was only the Spaniard's second start since Santiago Solari took charge of the team at the end of October, with the other having come in the Copa del Rey against Melilla, where Real already held a 4-0 aggregate lead from the first leg.

Real were whistled off at half-time after conceding to Fedor Chalov and Georgi Schennikov, and again at the final whistle after Arnor Sigurdsson added a third in the second half.

Isco was also singled out, though, per football journalist Ben Hayward:

Contrary to Carvajal's defence of the playmaker, he did appear to avoid taking responsibility when offered the captain's armband by Marcelo when the Brazilian was taken off, per ESPN's Dermot Corrigan:

However, per the Mirror's Jack Rathborn, Isco simply wanted Carvajal to have the rare opportunity to wear it.

At Madrid, the armband is worn by the longest-serving player on the pitch, which would have been Isco with Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Karim Benzema, Raphael Varane, Nacho and Luka Modric on the sidelines. With Isco and Carvajal having arrived two days apart in 2013, the former conceded it to his team-mate on this occasion.

Meanwhile, Carvajal was not impressed with the youngsters brought in by Solari, with Real having won the group before stepping foot on to the pitch on Wednesday.

Vinicius Jr., Marcos Llorente, Federico Valverde and Javier Sanchez de Felipe all started, but Carvajal added: "A few weeks ago, there was a lot of talk that a lot of our youth players could play, but maybe it has been proven they are not ready for the first team yet."

Corrigan felt Vinicius impressed as "Madrid's best outfield player" on the night, but the others may have done little to enhance their cases for further opportunities.

So too might Isco resume his struggle to get into the team, as Solari has evidently not fancied him in the matches where something is at stake.

The 26-year-old can be an important difference-maker for Los Blancos when he's on form, but his use by Solari and reception from the crowd isn't likely to have a positive impact on his confidence or performances.