Report: Dirk Nowitzki to Make 2018-19 Debut vs. Suns After Ankle Injury Recovery

Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki is set to take the NBA court for his 21st NBA season on Thursday against the Phoenix Suns, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

As MacMahon noted, after undergoing ankle surgery on his left foot back in April, a tendon in the same foot flared up in September, and the 40-year-old has been trying to come back from that ailment ever since.

Nowitzki, who averaged 12.0 points and 5.7 rebounds in 24.7 minutes per game last season, joins a scorching-hot 15-11 Mavericks team that is 8-2 in its last 10 games.

He has been remarkably durable during his two-decade career and hasn't missed more than 29 games in an NBA campaign yet. Nowitzki even made 77 appearances last season at the age of 39.

The question now is how Nowitzki will fit in with this year's team. Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News tried to discover that answer in September, and Nowitzki was quoted as saying he'd be fine with a bench role.

"I've always said the last few years, if it makes our team better -- I want to be part of a winning team and if that's what helps us win -- then of course. I have no problem with that. I already told [the training staff] if that's the case, they better keep me loose. We better get a [stationary] bike ready somewhere because if I warm up and sit for 15, 20 minutes, that's going to be an issue."

Sefko also wrote that Nowitzki has played frequently with Devin Harris and J.J. Barea, two veterans who currently lead the second unit. If Nowitzki comes off the bench with them, that chemistry could make the Mavs bench one of the better ones in the league.

Taking a look at the starters, DeAndre Jordan obviously mans Nowitzki's old center spot from last year, making Nowitzki's only realistic starting option the power forward role. He could slide in there and bump Harrison Barnes to small forward, which would then put Wesley Matthews on the bench.

However, the starting five of Luka Doncic, Dennis Smith Jr., Matthews, Barnes and Jordan has been tremendous since a 3-8 start, notably leading the team to a dominant 118-68 win over the Utah Jazz and a strong 111-96 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Therefore, bringing Nowitzki off the bench makes sense to start at least, especially with him coming back from an injury that kept him on the shelf for months.

Thursday's game will take place at 10:30 p.m. ET, and TNT will provide the nationally televised broadcast.