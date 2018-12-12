Derek Carr Comments on Raiders' Stadium Drama, Says It's 'Crazy' and 'Weird'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders have been involved with tons of on- and off-field drama regarding their football operations in 2018, but that all pales in comparison to the fact that the team is without a home for 2019.

Per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com, the city of Oakland filed a suit against the Raiders, NFL and the rest of the league's 31 teams on Tuesday.

Quoting Guitierrez, the city wants to "get compensation and damages for revenue that it will lose, money that has been invested in the Coliseum by Oakland taxpayers and other costs."

Because of the lawsuit, team president Marc Badain said the Raiders' lease proposal of $7.5 million to stay in town for one more year is no longer "on the table," per Gutierrez.

Oakland quarterback Derek Carr then responded to the latest stadium drama on Wednesday.

"That is crazy, and to me that seems weird," Carr said. "It just seems different to even have to think that way, because I've spent five years playing in this stadium."

Jerry McDonald of the Mercury News listed some possibilities for the Raiders in 2019, including numerous Bay Areas stadiums, San Antonio, San Diego and Las Vegas. Regardless of where the Silver and Black end up next season, the team is slatedto begin playing in Las Vegas in 2020.

The Raiders' latest moment of chaos is merely another one in a long list during the franchise's history. While Carr is correct in calling this situation "crazy" and "weird," this event may not even be the most bizarre drama regarding a move.

The Silver and Black moved to Los Angeles in 1982. Then Raiders owner Al Davis and past NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle had significant clashes over the Raiders' desire to leave Oakland, as the league did not grant its blessing for a transition to Southern California.

Davis ended up joining a lawsuit against the league and moved his team to L.A. anyway even though NFL owners voted against it, per Matt Bonesteel of the Washington Post.

The Raiders were a good team in the early 1980s, however, as they won two Super Bowls in a three-year span.

The fact that present-day Oakland is a disappointing 3-10 team that shipped off its two best players (edge-rusher Khalil Mack and wideout Amari Cooper) only exacerbates the latest spectacle. It doesn't help that the Raiders' last 15 years have been filled with largely bad football and seemingly never-ending chaos.

We'll see how things develop, but don't bet on the Raiders enjoying a period of peace and tranquility anytime soon.