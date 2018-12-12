Watch: Kyrie Irving Hits 2 Clutch 3s, Propels Celtics to OT Win vs. Wizards

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving scored 38 points on 12-of-28 shooting in a 130-125 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday evening.

A pair of overtime three-pointers proved to be the difference. The first gave the C's a 125-123 lead, while the second was the eventual game-winner:

Irving's second three, which was taken near the center-court logo, was from 31 feet.

The eighth-year pro scored 10 points in a 1:17 span to close the extra frame. Eight of those points came in the final 38.6 seconds.

Head coach Brad Stevens offered his thoughts postgame:

Irving and the Celtics have won seven straight games after starting 10-10. They'll face the Atlanta Hawks next on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.