Watch: Kyrie Irving Hits 2 Clutch 3s, Propels Celtics to OT Win vs. Wizards

Watch: Kyrie Irving Hits 2 Clutch 3s, Propels Celtics to OT Win vs. WizardsDecember 13, 2018
Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving scored 38 points on 12-of-28 shooting in a 130-125 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday evening.
A pair of overtime three-pointers proved to be the difference. The first gave the C's a 125-123 lead, while the second was the eventual game-winner:
Irving's second three, which was taken near the center-court logo, was from 31 feet.
The eighth-year pro scored 10 points in a 1:17 span to close the extra frame. Eight of those points came in the final 38.6 seconds.
Head coach Brad Stevens offered his thoughts postgame:
Boston Celtics @celtics
“Those last two shots were amazing,” Brad Stevens says of Kyrie’s late 3s. “The one from in front of our bench was a joke.” https://t.co/SyxFUIGVSw
Irving and the Celtics have won seven straight games after starting 10-10. They'll face the Atlanta Hawks next on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.
