Watch: Kyrie Irving Hits 2 Clutch 3s, Propels Celtics to OT Win vs. Wizards

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 13, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 12: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics runs up the floor against the Washington Wizards in the first half at Capital One Arena on December 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving scored 38 points on 12-of-28 shooting in a 130-125 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday evening.

A pair of overtime three-pointers proved to be the difference. The first gave the C's a 125-123 lead, while the second was the eventual game-winner:

Irving's second three, which was taken near the center-court logo, was from 31 feet.

The eighth-year pro scored 10 points in a 1:17 span to close the extra frame. Eight of those points came in the final 38.6 seconds.

Head coach Brad Stevens offered his thoughts postgame:

Irving and the Celtics have won seven straight games after starting 10-10. They'll face the Atlanta Hawks next on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

