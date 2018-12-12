Manny Machado Rumors: Yankees Are Star's 1st Choice If They Meet Price

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Manny Machado reportedly wants to wear pinstripes.

CBS Sports Network shared a conversation between Jim Bowden and Adam Schein in which Bowden, a former general manager, said, "Manny Machado's first choice is the New York Yankees." He added the caveat that the American League East team has to compete with others from a financial perspective.

Bowden noted the Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago White Sox are the only three pursuers who "have been public," although he referenced "mystery teams" as well.

The financial note is interesting because the Yankees aren't typically associated with a conservative approach when it comes to spending money. However, it isn't the first time financial caution has been reported this offseason regarding the Bronx Bombers and Machado.

Jon Heyman of Fancred reported the team is not interested in giving the shortstop a $300 million contract even though it likes him as a potential option.

There was also a report from Andy Martino of SNY in October that said the Yankees were "lukewarm" on signing him, although that was more about what they perceived as "postseason antics" such as a lack of hustle or stepping on the heels of first basemen instead of the price tag.

Machado would only make one of the league's most formidable lineups all the more dangerous after he slashed .297/.367/.538 with 37 home runs and 107 RBI with the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2018 season.

The four-time All-Star would also provide injury insurance seeing how shortstop Didi Gregorius will miss the start of the 2019 campaign after Tommy John surgery.

It appears as if Machado wants to be included in New York's efforts to chase down the defending champion Boston Red Sox in the American League East this year. Now the team just has to offer him the type of contract he is looking for as a marquee free agent.