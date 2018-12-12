Video: Manchester City's Leroy Sane Scores Rocket Equaliser vs. TSG Hoffenheim

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Paulo Dybala Is the Forward Looking to Lead Juventus to Champions League Glory Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Will Paulo Dybala Electrify the Champions League Final for Juventus? Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Right Arrow Icon

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane had himself a fine outing against Hoffenheim on Wednesday, bagging two goals to erase an early deficit in the Sky Blues' final UEFA Champions League outing of the group stages.

Andrej Kramaric had converted an early penalty to hand the visitors the lead, but the Germany international unleashed this rocket to tie things up.

He would double his tally just after the hour mark to hand the Sky Blues the lead. City have already booked their ticket for the next round of the tournament.