Nike Reveal 'Earned' Edition Uniforms for Warriors and Every 2018 Playoff Team

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 12, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 26: Image of NBA logo on pole before game between Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors before Game Six of the Western Conference Finals during the 2018 NBA Playoffs on May 26, 2018 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

In addition to the honor of playing for a championship, the 16 NBA teams that made the playoffs last season will also be sporting new customized Nike jerseys.

Per a statement from Nike, the NBA Earned Edition uniforms are designed with a variation of the franchise's official slogan and City Edition jerseys that have been used for the past two seasons. 

Here are the new-look jerseys that will be on display starting with games on Christmas Day:

The Milwaukee Bucks will be the first team to show off their new threads when they play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in the first of five games scheduled for Dec. 25.

Other 2017-18 playoff teams that don't play on Christmas will wear their Earned Edition jerseys at some point after the holiday. 

For fans of teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards, who have probably given up hope of a playoff run this season, can at least look forward to seeing their favorite teams wear a hot new jersey that reminds them of when they were fun to watch.  

Related

    Is This the Best Version of Steph We've Seen?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Is This the Best Version of Steph We've Seen?

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Introducing the NBA Earned Edition Uniforms

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Introducing the NBA Earned Edition Uniforms

    Nike News
    via Nike News

    Jackson Should've Never Been a Top-5 Pick

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jackson Should've Never Been a Top-5 Pick

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Inside the 76ers' Epic Playbook 📋

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Inside the 76ers' Epic Playbook 📋

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report