Nike Reveal 'Earned' Edition Uniforms for Warriors and Every 2018 Playoff Team

Noah Graham/Getty Images

In addition to the honor of playing for a championship, the 16 NBA teams that made the playoffs last season will also be sporting new customized Nike jerseys.

Per a statement from Nike, the NBA Earned Edition uniforms are designed with a variation of the franchise's official slogan and City Edition jerseys that have been used for the past two seasons.

Here are the new-look jerseys that will be on display starting with games on Christmas Day:

The Milwaukee Bucks will be the first team to show off their new threads when they play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in the first of five games scheduled for Dec. 25.

Other 2017-18 playoff teams that don't play on Christmas will wear their Earned Edition jerseys at some point after the holiday.

For fans of teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards, who have probably given up hope of a playoff run this season, can at least look forward to seeing their favorite teams wear a hot new jersey that reminds them of when they were fun to watch.