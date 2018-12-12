Tottenham vs. Manchester United Will Be at Wembley Amid Stadium Construction

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium will not be ready in time for the Premier League fixture against Manchester United on January 13, forcing the side to play yet another home match at Wembley Stadium.

Spurs provided an update via the club's official website, explaining that testing to rectify issues with the "critical safety systems" will continue during the holiday period.

The official opening of Tottenham's new stadium has been pushed back several times already, and club chairman Daniel Levy apologised to the fans after the latest setback:

"We are acutely conscious that we are asking fans to go to Wembley for far longer than any of us wanted to. However we are now seeing the progress that we needed to see.

"What I don’t want to do is set any firm dates until we have finally achieved a safety certificate. So many people tell me to look at other major schemes that run late and, whilst I know it happens often, we are still hugely frustrated.

"It is important, however, to recognise the sheer complexity of the scheme. It will be one of the first fully-integrated digital stadiums and will also be required to meet the latest and most stringent safety regulations."

In October, the club released a statement on their website confirming the stadium would not see any matches in 2018, changing the target date to January 13. The visit of United was seen as one of the marquee home matches for the side.

Per BBC Sport, the initial plan was to open the stadium on September 15.

This latest update comes one day after Spurs booked passage to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League with a 1-1 draw against Barcelona. It's unclear whether the club will be able to move their European fixtures to the new ground in 2019, per James Olley of the Evening Standard:

Spurs moved into Wembley for European matches during the 2016-17 campaign and left their old home of White Hart Lane in May 2017, with the final match played at the ground a Premier League fixture against United.

The new ground will hold more than 62,000 fans, making it one of the largest in the Premier League.