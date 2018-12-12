WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from December 12

2 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch looked to make it 2-0 against The Mighty Wednesday night when they met Shane Thorne and Nick Miller in tag team action.

The double-tough babyfaces were off to a hot start that only ignited further with a senton by Lorcan over the top and to the floor. A side suplex by Miller halted their momentum, though, and gave control over to The Mighty.

Thorne and Miller worked over Lorcan until a hot tag to Burch sparked the babyface comeback.

A Tower of Doom superplex spot by the heels turned the tide a second time. Miller planted Lorcan with a powerslam and Thorne delivered a cannonball in the corner to Burch.

Lorcan fought out of a double gorilla press, though, and delivered a double DDT. From there, Burch joined him and the babyfaces put the opposition away with a spike DDT.

Result

Lorcan and Burch defeated The Mighty

Grade

B

Analysis

The match was a nonstop, action-packed battle between two teams seeking to etch their names in title contention.

Burch and Lorcan brought the intensity while The Mighty continued to demonstrate why they may be the most underrated and undervalued team in all of WWE.

The outcome was surprising given the fact that The Mighty was beaten cleanly the last time but it is becoming clearer and clearer they are not a priority in the eyes of NXT Creative. While a shame, their loss propelled Burch and Lorcan forward, hopefully toward a rematch with Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong somewhere down the line.