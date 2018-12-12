NBA Trade Rumors: Pelicans, Pistons, Kings Looking to 'Upgrade Their Rosters'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons, New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings are reportedly the most aggressive teams trying to "upgrade their rosters" through the NBA trade market.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com reported the update Wednesday and noted the Pelicans are particularly working hard to improve their team to convince superstar center Anthony Davis, a potential unrestricted free agent after next season, to sign a long-term contract extension.

