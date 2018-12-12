NBA Trade Rumors: Pelicans, Pistons, Kings Looking to 'Upgrade Their Rosters'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 12, 2018

BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 10: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans dribbles against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on December 10, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons, New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings are reportedly the most aggressive teams trying to "upgrade their rosters" through the NBA trade market.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com reported the update Wednesday and noted the Pelicans are particularly working hard to improve their team to convince superstar center Anthony Davis, a potential unrestricted free agent after next season, to sign a long-term contract extension.

                         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Inside the 76ers' Epic Playbook 📋

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Inside the 76ers' Epic Playbook 📋

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report

    Top 10 Breakout NBA Players

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Top 10 Breakout NBA Players

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lou Williams (Hamstring) to Miss 1-2 Weeks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lou Williams (Hamstring) to Miss 1-2 Weeks

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Jimmy Reveals Untold Detail About Beating Wolves Starters

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jimmy Reveals Untold Detail About Beating Wolves Starters

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report