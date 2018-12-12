Leroy Sane Says He Feels 'Really at Home' at Manchester City Amid Contract Talks

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Leroy Sane is open to signing a new contract at Manchester City and said he has "been really happy" at the club since joining from Schalke in 2016.

The Germany international's current deal at the Etihad Stadium runs to 2021. But talks about a new contract have reportedly been ongoing since October.

And Sane has hinted he is hoping to put pen to paper soon, per Tom Kershaw of The Independent:

"From the beginning, when I arrived here, I have been really happy. I enjoy playing with the coach and the players. They are all amazing but most importantly they are all amazing people and good characters. I have felt really at home here since day one and of course [signing an extension] is possible."

Already a Premier League and League Cup winner, Sane played a crucial role last term as City cruised to the title in record-breaking style:

The 22-year-old then endured a setback in the summer when he was left out of the Germany squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

He started the new campaign slowly as well but has been near his best again recently as he has started five games on the bounce scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Given his immense quality it is easy to forget just how young Sane is.

He was 20 when City paid £37 million to sign him, and he already looks worth the money.

If he commits himself to a new contract the Sky Blues are likely to have him in their squad as he reaches his prime, and it is possible he could be one of the best attackers in the world.

It will no doubt be satisfying to manager Pep Guardiola and City's hierarchy, as well as their fans, that Sane is eager to remain in Manchester rather than seek a move away.