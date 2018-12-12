Report: Arsenal Eyeing Eric Bailly and Gary Cahill After Rob Holding Injury

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Manchester United's Eric Bailly or Chelsea's Gary Cahill in the January transfer window after centre-back Rob Holding was ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

According to ESPN FC's Mark Ogden, Bailly could be a tricky target as United would rather get rid of Marcos Rojo next month, but Cahill is set to be allowed to leave on loan.

