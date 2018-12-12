Report: Arsenal Eyeing Eric Bailly and Gary Cahill After Rob Holding Injury

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistDecember 12, 2018

Eric Bailly (right)
Eric Bailly (right)Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Manchester United's Eric Bailly or Chelsea's Gary Cahill in the January transfer window after centre-back Rob Holding was ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

According to ESPN FC's Mark Ogden, Bailly could be a tricky target as United would rather get rid of Marcos Rojo next month, but Cahill is set to be allowed to leave on loan. 

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

