Being Blind and Deaf Doesn't Stop This Barcelona Fan Enjoying the Beautiful Game

Jose Richard Gallego is a massive Barcelona fan. He's also blind and deaf.

But thanks to his friend, Cesar, he can still enjoy the beautiful game.

Enjoy this remarkable story of friendship and love for football. 

