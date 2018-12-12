Santiago Solari Responds to Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid Comments

Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari has responded to Cristiano Ronaldo's claim that Juventus are "more humble and more of a family than Madrid." 

Ronaldo joined The Old Lady in the summer, and the Los Blancos coach said Ronaldo will always be a Real legend but disputed the Portuguese forward's claim, per Adriana Garcia of ESPN FC: 

"Humility is a virtue of the greats. That is why, and more so for its values, this club has won so much. Cristiano will be ours forever, he is a living history of Real Madrid. His feelings belong to him and no one can judge them."

                   

