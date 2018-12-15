Match Card, Potential Spoilers, Picks and More for WWE TLC 2018

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Associated Press

The period between December 1 and late January's Royal Rumble in WWE is notoriously slow, but the 2018 edition of TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs on Sunday is shaping up to one of the best shows of the year.

With the first-ever women's TLC match featuring three of the top Superstars in the business, a WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan and a personal feud about to explode between Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, this year's event looks amazing on paper.

Here is the full card for TLC 2018, potential spoilers for the event, predicted winners and more.

Match Title/Stipulation Predicted Winner Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka Triple Threat Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match for the SmackDown Women's Championship Lynch Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles Singles match for the WWE Championship Styles via DQ Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose Singles match for the Intercontinental Championship Ambrose Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre Singles match McIntyre Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match Corbin Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax Singles match for the Raw Women's Championship Rousey Elias vs. Bobby Lashley Ladder match Lashley The Bar vs. The New Day vs. The Usos Triple threat tag team match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships The New Day Natalya vs. Ruby Riott Tables match Natalya Buddy Murphy vs. Cedric Alexander Singles match for the Cruiserweight Championship Murphy Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton Chairs match Mysterio Fabulous Truth vs. Mahalicia Mixed Match Challenge final Mahalicia

Kurt Angle to Appear Sunday?

With so many Raw storylines involving Baron Corbin and with the ratings as bad as they have ever been, per Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc., it's about time for a change at the top.

Wrestling fans should be on notice for Kurt Angle's return.

According to PWInsider.com (h/t Middleton), Angle is scheduled to be at Monday's post-TLC edition of WWE Raw in Sacramento, California. With Braun Strowman recently undergoing elbow surgery and possibly missing Sunday's match against Corbin, an appearance from Angle is possible.

If Strowman can't wrestle, the WWE Universe should expect Corbin to name himself the winner and the new Raw general manager. Before he can complete the task, though, Angle should return and announce he has taken over the role once again, per the orders of commissioner Stephanie McMahon.

WWE Superstar Injury Rumors

As WWE prepares for the Road to WrestleMania, there are several Superstars who have been on the shelf for months. According to PWInsider.com (h/t Middleton), Sin Cara was recently working out at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and has been cleared to return to action.

Sin Cara has been out of action since August with a knee injury, and it remains unclear where the SmackDown Superstar fits from a storyline perspective.

On the other hand, the timetable for Jason Jordan's return remains unclear, as PWInsider.com is reporting he was in Birmingham, Alabama, recently to get his neck evaluated by doctors (h/t Middleton).

Jordan has been out of action since February following neck surgery and has been working backstage as a producer.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).