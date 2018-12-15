Match Card, Potential Spoilers, Picks and More for WWE TLC 2018

Donald Wood@@Donald_WoodFeatured ColumnistDecember 15, 2018

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WWE - WWE Superstar Becky Lynch celebrates the Mae Young Classic at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/AP Images for WWE)
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Associated Press

The period between December 1 and late January's Royal Rumble in WWE is notoriously slow, but the 2018 edition of TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs on Sunday is shaping up to one of the best shows of the year.

With the first-ever women's TLC match featuring three of the top Superstars in the business, a WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan and a personal feud about to explode between Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, this year's event looks amazing on paper.

Here is the full card for TLC 2018, potential spoilers for the event, predicted winners and more.

              

MatchTitle/StipulationPredicted Winner
Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. AsukaTriple Threat Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match for the SmackDown Women's ChampionshipLynch
Daniel Bryan vs. AJ StylesSingles match for the WWE ChampionshipStyles via DQ
Seth Rollins vs. Dean AmbroseSingles match for the Intercontinental ChampionshipAmbrose
Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyreSingles matchMcIntyre
Braun Strowman vs. Baron CorbinTables, Ladders, and Chairs matchCorbin
Ronda Rousey vs. Nia JaxSingles match for the Raw Women's ChampionshipRousey
Elias vs. Bobby LashleyLadder matchLashley
The Bar vs. The New Day vs. The UsosTriple threat tag team match for the SmackDown Tag Team ChampionshipsThe New Day
Natalya vs. Ruby RiottTables matchNatalya
Buddy Murphy vs. Cedric AlexanderSingles match for the Cruiserweight ChampionshipMurphy
Rey Mysterio vs. Randy OrtonChairs matchMysterio
Fabulous Truth vs. MahaliciaMixed Match Challenge finalMahalicia

                    

Kurt Angle to Appear Sunday?

With so many Raw storylines involving Baron Corbin and with the ratings as bad as they have ever been, per Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc., it's about time for a change at the top.

Wrestling fans should be on notice for Kurt Angle's return.

According to PWInsider.com (h/t Middleton), Angle is scheduled to be at Monday's post-TLC edition of WWE Raw in Sacramento, California. With Braun Strowman recently undergoing elbow surgery and possibly missing Sunday's match against Corbin, an appearance from Angle is possible.

If Strowman can't wrestle, the WWE Universe should expect Corbin to name himself the winner and the new Raw general manager. Before he can complete the task, though, Angle should return and announce he has taken over the role once again, per the orders of commissioner Stephanie McMahon.

                     

WWE Superstar Injury Rumors

As WWE prepares for the Road to WrestleMania, there are several Superstars who have been on the shelf for months. According to PWInsider.com (h/t Middleton), Sin Cara was recently working out at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and has been cleared to return to action.

Sin Cara has been out of action since August with a knee injury, and it remains unclear where the SmackDown Superstar fits from a storyline perspective.

On the other hand, the timetable for Jason Jordan's return remains unclear, as PWInsider.com is reporting he was in Birmingham, Alabama, recently to get his neck evaluated by doctors (h/t Middleton).

Jordan has been out of action since February following neck surgery and has been working backstage as a producer.

               

