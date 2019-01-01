Troy Tulowitzki, Yankees Reportedly Agree to Contract Amid Manny Machado Rumors

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Former Colorado Rockies and Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki reportedly reached an agreement Tuesday with the New York Yankees on a league-minimum contract.

Jeff Passan of ESPN.com first reported the free-agent signing.

One of the game's most well-rounded middle infielders during his prime, the 34-year-old hit 224 home runs, knocked in 779 runs and slashed .290/.361/.495 from 2006 to 2017. The two-time Gold Glove winner also flashed the leather at shortstop.

Tulowitzki, however, has had injuries nearly his entire career, and he averaged just 115 games per season from 2007, his rookie year, to 2017. He played just 66 games in 2017, and bone spurs in both heels prevented him from taking the field in 2018. The Blue Jays released him Dec. 11.

Toronto general manager Ross Atkins was blunt in his assessment of Tulowitzki the week prior, telling the media it was "unlikely that he plays an above-average shortstop for us for 140 games."

Atkins added: "He looks like he is healthy. He's recovering well. He has full range of motion. He has his strength. ... Our reports are very positive."

While the Blue Jays didn't see Tulowitzki as part of their future and owe him $38 million, he could be a huge asset for the Yanks at a cheap price if he can stay healthy and show glimpses of his previous self.

Passan noted the signing also doesn't preclude New York from continuing its pursuit of prized free agent Manny Machado:

Tulowitzki was one of the game's top players with two fifth-place finishes in the National League MVP race, five All-Star nods and a couple of Silver Slugger Awards. While that past form may be out of reach, he could give his career renewed life in the Bronx.