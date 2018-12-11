Alisson Makes Heroic Save to Send Liverpool to UCL Knockout Round over Napoli

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2018

Liverpool's blistering attack, led by Mohamed Salah, often receives the credit when it comes to the team's success. But on Tuesday, it was goalkeeper Alisson who played the role of hero.

With Liverpool clinging to a 1-0 lead over Napoli and in need of a victory to advance out of Group C to the knockout stage, Alisson came up with an absolutely crucial save in stoppage time on Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik.

For good measure, he punched out a dangerous clearance moments later and was fouled, ending Napoli's blitzkrieg on Liverpool's net. Alongside Salah's 34th minute goal, Alisson's crucial play in the clutch propelled the Reds to the knockout stage.

