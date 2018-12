Alisson Makes Heroic Save to Send Liverpool to UCL Knockout Round over Napoli

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Paulo Dybala Is the Forward Looking to Lead Juventus to Champions League Glory Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Will Paulo Dybala Electrify the Champions League Final for Juventus? Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Right Arrow Icon

Liverpool's blistering attack, led by Mohamed Salah, often receives the credit when it comes to the team's success. But on Tuesday, it was goalkeeper Alisson who played the role of hero.

With Liverpool clinging to a 1-0 lead over Napoli and in need of a victory to advance out of Group C to the knockout stage, Alisson came up with an absolutely crucial save in stoppage time on Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik.

For good measure, he punched out a dangerous clearance moments later and was fouled, ending Napoli's blitzkrieg on Liverpool's net. Alongside Salah's 34th minute goal, Alisson's crucial play in the clutch propelled the Reds to the knockout stage.