Video: Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele Shreds Tottenham for Brilliant Goal

Ousmane Dembele scored a superb goal in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday to hand Barcelona an early 1-0 lead over Tottenham Hotspur at the Camp Nou.

The 21-year-old was deployed on the right wing with Lionel Messi rested on the bench, putting him up against fellow youngster Kyle Walker-Peters.

Following a Spurs free-kick that Barcelona cleared, Dembele stole the ball from Walker-Peters on the half-way line.

There was no stopping the winger from there. He put on the afterburners and tucked home past Hugo Lloris after calmly sending Harry Winks the wrong way, giving Barca the perfect start.