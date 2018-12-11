Rodney Hood on Cavaliers: Hard to Enjoy Season When 'Getting Your Head Beat In'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 23: Rodney Hood #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on November 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Rodney Hood said he's having a hard time enjoying the 2018-19 NBA season because of the Cavs' consistent struggles. 

On Monday, Joe Vardon of The Athletic provided comments from Hood, who re-signed with Cleveland in September after being acquired in a February trade from the Utah Jazz.

"I base a lot off the team's success, and when the team's not playing well, you're getting your head beat in pretty much every night, it's tough to try and enjoy what you're doing," he said.

                 

