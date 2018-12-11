Report: Barcelona Value Ousmane Dembele at €400M Amid Arsenal, Chelsea Rumours

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2018

Barcelona's French forward Ousmane Dembele runs during the Spanish league football match RCD Espanyol against FC Barcelona at the RCDE Stadium in Cornella de Llobregat on December 8, 2018. (Photo by PAU BARRENA / AFP) (Photo credit should read PAU BARRENA/AFP/Getty Images)
PAU BARRENA/Getty Images

Barcelona will reportedly demand any interested parties meet Ousmane Dembele's full €400 million (£361.7 million) buyout clause amid rumours he is wanted by Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Mundo Deportivo's Xavier Bosch (h/t Goal), Barca aren't prepared to sell the Frenchman and as such are unwilling to let him leave for a price lower than his clause.

Bosch named the two London clubs and PSG as those linked with the winger, whose professionalism has been called into question in recent weeks.

Dembele was two hours late for training on Sunday, for which he has been fined more than €100,000 (£90,000) by Barcelona, according to Moises Llorens of AS.

Barca manager Ernesto Valverde has not been too critical of the 21-year-old in public, though, per ESPN's Samuel Marsden:

That may well be because of his form on the pitch.

The winger has been a decisive contributor for Barcelona of late, per Squawka Football:

After an injury-hit first campaign at the Camp Nou last season, Dembele is now showing the kind of form the Blaugrana would have hoped for when they splashed out an initial £96.8 million on him last year, which could rise to £135.5 million.

Equally comfortable using either foot, Dembele adds further pace and trickery to Barcelona's attack, while his goal and assist output shows he can be incisive in the final third, too.

It's therefore no surprise that Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG might have been eyeing him, but even the French club with all of their resources won't be meeting his buyout clause.

Doing so would smash the world transfer record, which Neymar currently holds at €222 million, and PSG have little need for Dembele because of the Brazilian and Kylian Mbappe.

Given their expenditure on him and the enormous potential he has, it's little wonder that Barcelona are unwilling to part with him at this stage, even if his punctuality leaves much to be desired.

