Justin Jackson Fantasy Outlook After Melvin Gordon, Austin Ekeler Injury News

Los Angeles Chargers rookie running back Justin Jackson could be thrust into the fantasy spotlight Thursday with Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler both uncertain for L.A.'s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to NFL Network's Steve Wyche, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said he isn't optimistic that Gordon (knee injury) or Ekeler (neck and concussion issues) will play Thursday.

Gordon has missed the past two games, and Ekeler exited last week's game in the fourth quarter, meaning Jackson may be in line for the lion's share of the carries against KC.

Jackson, a 2018 seventh-round pick out of Northwestern, saw his first significant action of the season three weeks ago against the Arizona Cardinals, rushing for 57 yards on seven carries. He then picked up 63 yards and a touchdown on eight carries against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jackson struggled last week in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals, though, with just 12 yards on seven carries and two receptions for 23 yards.

Brad Evans of Yahoo Sports has no reservations about going all in on Jackson from a fantasy perspective in Week 15 if both Gordon and Ekeler are out:

Even if Ekeler does manage to play, Jamey Eisenberg of CBS Sports believes Jackson is the better backfield option for the Bolts:

Although the sample size is small, Jackson is averaging 5.1 yards per carry and 12.2 yards per catch, which suggests he's an explosive player capable of making big plays. L.A. has one of the best offenses in the league, and quarterback Philip Rivers has never been shy about throwing to his running backs, which should boost Jackson's value even more in points-per-reception leagues.

Also, if Gordon and Ekeler miss Thursday's game, the Chargers' only other running back options are undrafted rookie Detrez Newsome and fullback Derek Watt, meaning Jackson will likely have the backfield to himself.

The Chiefs rank 25th in the NFL this season with 127.8 rushing yards allowed per game and have given up 15 rushing touchdowns. The matchup is a good one for Jackson and for his current or prospective fantasy owners in what is the semifinal round of the playoffs in most fantasy leagues.

Trusting a little-used rookie in a playoff matchup will take some courage, but opportunity is king in fantasy, and he should have plenty of it against the Chiefs.

Provided Gordon and Ekeler don't suit up, deploy Jackson as an RB2 or high-ceiling flex play who could be the biggest X-factor in advancing to your championship game.