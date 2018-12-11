WWE Raw Results: Seth Rollins Stars and Biggest Takeaways from December 10

1 of 5

The biggest takeaway from Monday's show was the creative team's use of Seth Rollins and what it means for his future on the red brand.

Not only did Rollins address Dean Ambrose, whom he will meet Sunday at TLC, he came face-to-face with general manager elect Baron Corbin and told the authority figure exactly why Raw has sucked under his rule.

Throw in an unscheduled Tables, Ladders and Chairs match for the Intercontinental Championship against Corbin in the night's main event and you have a banner night for a Superstar who probably should have been pushed into the spotlight the moment Roman Reigns was forced to the sidelines.

Rollins has been the heart of the Raw brand all year. He has also been its most consistently great performer, delivering stellar performances against every opponent put in front of him, and the one star whose connection with audiences has not been in question.

With Reigns out of the equation for the time being, and what feels like WWE's lack of faith in the Braun Strowman character to carry the brand, Rollins is the guy the company should focus its creative energy on.

Look no further than the reaction he received late in Monday's main event as he fought off Corbin and corrupt/confused referee Heath Slater to successfully retain his title.

That Corbin already teased making life a living hell for Rollins after TLC this Sunday suggests management is ready to go all-in on Rollins, too.