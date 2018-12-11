Lakers News: Dwyane Wade Praises LA, Says Team Should Be 'Very Confident'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are the two-time defending NBA champs, but one future Hall of Famer believes the Los Angeles Lakers could be dangerous.

"They should be very confident in all they have got on that team," Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade said after a 108-105 loss to the Lakers on Monday, per USA Today's Martin Rogers. "The way [LeBron] is able to make shots and take over a game, it gives you confidence that you have a threat."

James' play isn't the only reason for optimism in Hollywood, though.

"Then there's [Kyle] Kuzma, Josh Hart is a hell of a player, the right kind of player," Wade added. "Lonzo Ball is the kind of player who doesn't need to score to have a great game. Experience is a key for them, and as the season comes on, they will get there."

Wade also told NBA TV after the game he has "no doubt" James will get the Lakers to the Finals at some point (around the 1:30 mark):

James signed a four-year, $154 million deal with Los Angeles over the summer, so even if his run of eight consecutive Finals appearances comes to an end, he will have more opportunities to lead the Lakers to their first Finals since 2010.

Los Angeles has shaken off an 0-3 start and is now 17-10. While the Lakers are fifth in the Western Conference, they are just 1.5 games back of the top-seeded OKC Thunder and have won six of their last seven.

James and Wade previously led the Heat to back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013, and the four-time MVP later returned home to deliver the Cleveland Cavaliers their first-ever championship in 2016.

Wade expects this latest stop to be no different, saying, "It's LeBron James, man."

While James led both the Heat and Cavs (in his second stint) to the Finals in year one, it wasn't until year two in both cases that he was able to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy. The good news for Lakers nation is this group has wasted little time in clicking.