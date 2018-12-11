Ex-Man United Scout Says Club Passed on Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong Deals

VI-Images/Getty Images

Manchester United's former head of youth recruitment has said the club missed out on the chance to sign Ajax starlets Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong as youngsters, despite his recommendations.

Derek Langley served as a scout at Old Trafford between 2000 and 2016, and he told Ciaran Kelly of the Manchester Evening News that United could have had De Ligt and De Jong before their senior debuts:

"Players that they turned down? Matthijs de Ligt. We had God knows how many reports on Matthijs de Ligt. Frenkie de Jong and all these players now are sort of around Europe. Dayot Upamecano, who is now at Red Bull Leipzig, was another.

"This was one of the reasons why I had a meeting with Ed Woodward and I told him that I wasn't convinced with the competency of certain people at the club. I told Ed Woodward quite straight: 'If you think I'm going to sit here and just tell you what you want to hear, I'm not that man because I'm going to tell you exactly how I see it.'"

Both players are fixtures in Ajax's starting XI now and have been linked with major transfers to some of Europe's biggest clubs.

