Video: Kenyan Drake Offers Jersey, Tickets, More to Return Miami Miracle TD Ball

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake needs a miracle of his own.

After his game-winning touchdown in Sunday's 34-33 victory over the New England Patriots, Drake threw the game ball into the stands. Now, Drake would like to have the ball back.

In a video he posted on Twitter, Drake said he'd give whoever caught the ball some of his personal gear and tickets to a Dolphins game.

Drake scored on one of the NFL's more improbable plays in recent years. Kenny Stills caught a pass from Ryan Tannehill and then pitched the ball to DeVante Parker. Parker then found Drake running down the sideline, and Drake eluded multiple Patriots defenders and tight end Rob Gronkowski en route to the end zone.

Hurling the ball toward the fans probably felt right in the moment, but it wasn't a good idea if Drake wanted a keepsake to remember Sunday's win.