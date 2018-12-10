Arik Armstead Rips 49ers Beat Writer on Twitter, Calls Him a 'Little Man'December 10, 2018
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead apparently didn't feel like taking any more criticism on Twitter, attacking team beat writer Ryan Sakamoto in a series of tweets Monday:
Sakamoto criticized Armstead's play during Sunday's 20-14 win over the Denver Broncos, specifically calling him out for his pass-rushing abilities:
Ryan Sakamoto @BEASTwriter_
#49ers DE Arik Armstead needs to do a better job closing in on that stop, didn't possess the closing speed to make the play allowing Lindsay to hit the b-gap with ease.
Ryan Sakamoto @BEASTwriter_
FInally we are seeing more of Ronald Blair instead of AA on 3rd downs. Safe to say team is not sold on AA as pass-rusher, something that has been evident since day one. A 1st-round pick with high ceiling, who Darnell Dockett believed had Calais Campbell potential. #BEASTwriter
The defensive end responded by calling him a "little man" and an "amateur fan boy" among other things.
The 25-year-old is in his fourth year with San Francisco after being selected with a first-round pick in 2015. He has started all 13 games this season but has only come through with three sacks to bring his career total to nine.
