Arik Armstead Rips 49ers Beat Writer on Twitter, Calls Him a 'Little Man'

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead apparently didn't feel like taking any more criticism on Twitter, attacking team beat writer Ryan Sakamoto in a series of tweets Monday:

Sakamoto criticized Armstead's play during Sunday's 20-14 win over the Denver Broncos, specifically calling him out for his pass-rushing abilities:

The defensive end responded by calling him a "little man" and an "amateur fan boy" among other things.

The 25-year-old is in his fourth year with San Francisco after being selected with a first-round pick in 2015. He has started all 13 games this season but has only come through with three sacks to bring his career total to nine.