Arik Armstead Rips 49ers Beat Writer on Twitter, Calls Him a 'Little Man'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2018

CARSON, CA - SEPTEMBER 30: Arik Armstead #91 of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the sideline during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on September 30, 2018 in Carson, California. The Chargers defeated the 49ers 29-27. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead apparently didn't feel like taking any more criticism on Twitter, attacking team beat writer Ryan Sakamoto in a series of tweets Monday:

Sakamoto criticized Armstead's play during Sunday's 20-14 win over the Denver Broncos, specifically calling him out for his pass-rushing abilities:

The defensive end responded by calling him a "little man" and an "amateur fan boy" among other things.

The 25-year-old is in his fourth year with San Francisco after being selected with a first-round pick in 2015. He has started all 13 games this season but has only come through with three sacks to bring his career total to nine.

